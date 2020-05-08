Marshals Service: Man wanted in St. Paul murder arrested in Arkansas – Up News Info

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (AP) – A U.S. Marshals task force says a man was arrested in Arkansas on an arrest warrant related to a murder in Minnesota.

The Tennessee Marshals Service office said in a press release that Orlando Franklin was arrested at a home in West Memphis, Arkansas, on Wednesday. The city is located across the Mississippi River from Memphis, Tennessee.

Franklin had been wanted for a second-degree murder order stemming from a shooting death April 25 in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Franklin is being extradited to Minnesota to face charges. He was arrested by members of the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force.

