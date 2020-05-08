Married to Medicine L,gt; A.: Will Dr. Imani and Jazmin make peace?

Friends or enemies?

In this exclusive clip of the new Sunday of Sunday Married to Medicine Los Angeles, Jazmin Johnson and Dr. Imani Walker He seems to make amends after the latter opens up about his trust issues.

However, when the two sit down to chat at Jazmin's cocktail party, the other women aren't necessarily eager to get rid of any drama. Dr Britten Cole and Quad Webb They come and go about something that one of them sees as an excavation, and the other as a misunderstanding.

Either way, Dr. Contessa Metcalfe It seems about everything.

"Quad, I don't even know what you're talking about," he says in a confessional. "This is not even your party."

Away from the group, Dr. Imani tells Jazmin that he has no problem with her.

"You are so hard," Jazmin replies. "Why?"

Dr. Imani jokes that it is because she is from New York before revealing the deeper reason.

"There are things about me that you don't know and I think how I say this, the people closest to me have betrayed me," he says. "My dad abandoned me and my mom."

The Bravo show then returns to a conversation that Dr. Imani was having with her mother, who can be seen saying: "The first man you ever loved said to you: & # 39; I will always love you & # 39 ;, and then where was he? Shall we go? "