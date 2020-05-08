Married to Medicine L,gt; A.: Will Dr. Imani and Jazmin make peace?

Friends or enemies?
In this exclusive clip of the new Sunday of Sunday Married to Medicine Los Angeles, Jazmin Johnson and Dr. Imani Walker He seems to make amends after the latter opens up about his trust issues.
However, when the two sit down to chat at Jazmin's cocktail party, the other women aren't necessarily eager to get rid of any drama. Dr Britten Cole and Quad Webb They come and go about something that one of them sees as an excavation, and the other as a misunderstanding.
Either way, Dr. Contessa Metcalfe It seems about everything.
"Quad, I don't even know what you're talking about," he says in a confessional. "This is not even your party."
Away from the group, Dr. Imani tells Jazmin that he has no problem with her.
"You are so hard," Jazmin replies. "Why?"
Dr. Imani jokes that it is because she is from New York before revealing the deeper reason.
"There are things about me that you don't know and I think how I say this, the people closest to me have betrayed me," he says. "My dad abandoned me and my mom."
The Bravo show then returns to a conversation that Dr. Imani was having with her mother, who can be seen saying: "The first man you ever loved said to you: & # 39; I will always love you & # 39 ;, and then where was he? Shall we go? "
Dr. Imani continues to open up to Jazmin, explaining that every time something goes wrong, she can "drop someone in a moment because that's what her father did to her."
"No, I get it," says Jazmin. "But I'm the wrong one to be on guard."
Dr Heavenly Kimes He approaches them both, intervening by telling Dr. Imani that he is "very strong,quot; and can be intimidating.
"Not for me, but probably for people like her," she adds cheerfully as the other women also approach.
Jazmin ignores Dr. Britten's insistence that the comment was rude, instead striving to forge a friendship with Dr. Imani.
"I think we should start getting to know each other, taking small steps," she says. "I think it will be fun because I think you will really love me and you are afraid that you will love me so much!"
"Here's the thing, I love you anyway!" Dr. Imani says.
Check out the entire exchange in the clip above!
Married to Medicine Los Angeles airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. in Bravo.
(E! And Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family.)
%MINIFYHTML8df75ac3ae7e73ba9198db065f8c3e5f14%