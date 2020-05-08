Marine parks provide a series of educational tools for animal enthusiasts during global closure – Up News Info Detroit

The Alliance of Marine Mammal Parks and Aquariums (AMMPA) has released a unique new resource that brings animals and caretakers together in dozens of world-renowned facilities together with guests, virtually.

As people around the world continue to take refuge in their homes, this new AMMPA resource shows the numerous online tours, classes, Facebook live sessions, distance learning programs and more provided by animal care professionals, including educators, trainers, scientists, vets, and others at AMMPA marine Parks, Aquariums, and Zoos around the world. The list can be found at ammpa.org/education/virtual-resources.

"As millions continue to take refuge in their homes during the pandemic, zoos and aquariums are creating new ways to connect people with nature and learning," he said. Kathleen Dezio, President and CEO of AMMPA. Hundreds of millions of people visit an accredited aquarium or zoo each year, but with those in-person connections on hold for now, new online resources are bringing animals, conservation, and our animal rescue and rehabilitation work to their homes in creative and new ways. . "

AMMPA's new resource page is packed with exciting activities at home to help animal lovers of all ages stay engaged with their favorite species and learn about what it takes to protect them in the future.

Marine and zoo professionals cannot stay home during the outbreak because they are feeding and caring for their animals. Instead, they proudly share their daily routines and create innovative and fun content that connects people of all ages with animals, from crafts to online excursions.

Highlights include:

Dolphin Quest offers all of Zoom's new private experiences for homebound families to virtually visit dolphins at Bermuda Islands , Hawaii Big Island and Oahu while directly supporting the continued care of animals.

, and while directly supporting the continued care of animals. Dolphin Research Center, Grassy Key, FL shows daily dolphin and sea lion activities, animal care, research, and other fun and educational activities on Facebook Live; They also offer distance learning and virtual tour opportunities.

shows daily dolphin and sea lion activities, animal care, research, and other fun and educational activities on Facebook Live; They also offer distance learning and virtual tour opportunities. Georgia Aquarium has 9 webcams with matching lesson plans and activities, plus its new Deep Sea Learning video series on YouTube. You can relax your mind and body with yoga classes in front of animals or make a bedtime adventure underwater with Story Time.

The Lisbon Zoo offers Zoom "Home Zoo,quot; meetings with biologists.

The Pittsburgh Zoo and Aquarium educational video series tailors videos for students in preschool through sixth grade to teach about different species.

The Vancouver Aquarium Online Ocean allows viewers to immerse themselves in coloring sheets, educational crafts and videos, and live streams.

Many facilities are running Facebook Live sessions, answering viewers' questions about animals and explaining how wildlife is intimately tied to the state of our oceans and planet.

About the Alliance of Marine Mammal Parks and Aquariums

The Alliance of Marine Mammal Parks and Aquariums is the world's leading trade association and accreditation body for marine zoos, aquariums, and marine parks exhibiting marine mammals. The Alliance supports the highest standards of care for marine mammals and contributes to their conservation in the wild through public education, scientific research, and the rescue and rehabilitation of sick and injured animals in the wild. Our accredited institutions in the USA USA, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Asia, and the Caribbean they collectively possess the largest body of marine mammal experience and expertise in the world.

SOURCE Dolphin Quest; Alliance of Marine Mammal Parks and Aquariums

