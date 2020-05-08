A California man, Adam Slater, 49, is currently in jail after prosecutors say he murdered his one-year-old daughter by throwing her off a cliff.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, officers were initially called to respond to a "stabbing." When they arrived, they found a female victim, Adam's pregnant wife, 23 years out of Ashley Grom, who suffered multiple injuries during a domestic dispute. She was later taken to the hospital, and she and the fetus are in stable condition.

Adam, whom police identify as the "suspect,quot; in the domestic violence report, fled the scene with the couple's 1-year-old daughter. involved in the reported accident. According to the police, the witnesses went to help those involved in the accident, but were stabbed by Slater. Police say the 49-year-old man threw his young daughter to death off a cliff and then ran into a cannon.

Slater was then transported to the local hospital and treated for his injuries. Upon his release, he is expected to be charged with murder.