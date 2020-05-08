M. Night Shyamalan Untitled Universal Movie Sets with Eliza Scanlen, Thomasin McKenzie and more – Up News Info

Home Entertainment M. Night Shyamalan Untitled Universal Movie Sets with Eliza Scanlen, Thomasin McKenzie...

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
M. Night Shyamalan has cast the cast of his upcoming untitled Universal movie with Eliza Scanlen, Thomasin McKenzie, Aaron Pierre, Alex Wolff, and Vicky Krieps in talks.

The photo is currently undated and it is unclear when a production will occur according to Variety, which had the news.

Shyamalan is writing, producing and directing.

