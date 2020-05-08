M Health Fairview Introduces New COVID-19 Booths Expected to Increase Test Numbers – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Minnesota has run nearly 100,000 tests for COVID-19, but now an innovative way to test yourself should keep healthcare workers safer than ever.

What was once simply a place to park is now on the front lines of a global pandemic. M Health Fairview is a complete COVID operation.

Molly Lendmeyer has been working in the trenches, but now she is working in a box. Or, rather, a cabin.

"This is unprecedented and crazy," he said. "It is different, because it is a first experience, when I have been in a box and I am not communicating face to face."

A professor of mechanical engineering at the University of Minnesota came up with the design, and he excited the leaders of the clinics.

“It was a game changer on two fronts. It kept everyone safe and saved the EPP, ”Steven Endrud, vice president of operations for M Health.

The new cabins have safer air filters than any mask. Healthcare workers only need to wear one pair of gloves per shift, saving thousands of units of PPE a day. Also, because there is no need to constantly change the PPE, they can now see 24 patients per hour instead of 12.

One of the first patients to undergo the test was new mother and cancer survivor Adrienne Krautkramer, who had experienced a sore throat.

"It seemed to work very well. He could go in and do what he had to do. So it was different, but I think it worked, "he said.

He is also working for employees, protecting them so they can protect others.

"We just want to keep everyone safe, and everyone took on this role because we care about people," said Lendmeyer.

Twelve test booths will soon be distributed at M Health Fairview's eight test sites.