Luke Greenfield to direct and co-write "We Are Untouchable" for STX – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Up News Info hears that STXfilms is in advanced conversations with Let's be police and The girl next door filmmaker Luke Greenfield will direct the action thriller We are untouchable

%MINIFYHTML7bd49061e0fde25e5356775d4459c43617%

Greenfield will direct from a script he co-wrote with Captain Mauzner (Billionaire Boys Club, Wonderland, Factory Girl) The Greenfield / Mauzner script is based on a script by Oritte Bendory and Aaron Feldman with reviews by Michael Diliberti and Anthony Drazan. Greenfield recently directed and produced the Focus Features playwriting. Step Brothers. We are untouchable It will be your next project. Chernin Entertainment is producing.

We are untouchable It focuses on a group of international university graduates who work in Mexico City at their respective diplomatic embassies. During the day, they are enslaved as mail room attendants who are mistreated by their bosses. But when they discover they have diplomatic immunity, and cannot be arrested for anything they do, they go crazy and live out their fantasies. Soon they are living double lives in the utmost satisfaction of desires … until it is not so. Gradually they fall into grave danger when they become entangled with a violent and savage group that extort money from them for their "get out of jail" cards.

Casting is underway by Mary Vernieu to create the international ensemble of twenty-somethings. As he did in The girl next door, Greenfield is launching a wide network for featured stars.

%MINIFYHTML7bd49061e0fde25e5356775d4459c43618%

STXfilms Motion Picture Group President Adam Fogelson told Up News Info in a statement today: “Luke and Captain have created a wild, fun thriller on the edge of your seat. We immediately connected with these characters and in the end we invested a lot in them, it left us wanting more. We love this project and are excited to be working with Luke and Chernin Entertainment. We are delighted to be working with them and can't wait to get started. "

“We designed this film to have a very unpredictable tone. It is a journey of characters that begins wild and fun, as they use their diplomatic immunity to live their fantasies and take life to the fullest. But then the story turns into something very dangerous, volatile and real, "says Greenfield." We wanted to capture the spirit and adrenaline of those movies we love. True Romance and Jonathan Demme Something wild, where everything is fun and games … until it is not ".

Greenfield, whose directing credits also include Something Borrowed and The animal, is represented by Untitled Entertainment, Verve and attorneys P.J. Shapiro and Greg Slewett from Ziffren Brittenham.

STX recently merged with Eros International to form Eros STX Global Corp.