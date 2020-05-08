Ludo starring Abhishek Bachchan and Aditya Roy Kapur to premiere online?

After reports about the creators of Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani, star of Laxmmi Bomb and Gunjan Saxena from Janhvi Kapoor: The Kargil Girl considering not having a theatrical release and opting for a digital one, the next film to take this route is Ludo de Anurag Basu. Manufacturers are in talks to get a release date online.
Ludo, directed by Anurag Basu and produced by Bhushan Kumar and T-Series, is a combination of four different stories. The film has a large cast of stars including Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, and others.
A source told a leading portal: "It was supposed to hit the screens in April this year, but the crash happened and the release stopped again. But the movie is completely ready and now the manufacturers are trying to get it out."
According to reports, "Bhushan Kumar is currently in talks with two digital giants to release some of their movies online. Once the money is agreed, Ludo will be one of the first banner movies to be released on the web. Currently , everything is in the discussion stage and the modalities are working ".
The source added: "It's a good move by the creators. Big movies can't be released online because they won't get the money they need to generate the income they've invested. For smaller movies, it's easier and more profitable given stage ".