Ludo starring Abhishek Bachchan and Aditya Roy Kapur to premiere online?

Ludo, directed by Anurag Basu and produced by Bhushan Kumar and T-Series, is a combination of four different stories. The film has a large cast of stars including Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, and others.

A source told a leading portal: "It was supposed to hit the screens in April this year, but the crash happened and the release stopped again. But the movie is completely ready and now the manufacturers are trying to get it out."