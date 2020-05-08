Lucifer Exclusive: See a deleted scene from the season 4 finale

Waiting again Lucifer it's hard, we know, but here's a gift: an exclusive deleted scene from the Lucifer season four final.
In the exclusive scene above, Lucifer (Tom ellis) and Chloe (Lauren German) are reviewing a case when Lucifer receives a surprise visit from Eva (Inbar Lavi) "This is not the first time I've had a stalker and I'm sure it won't be the last," Lucifer tells him. "But, Eve, I care about you, really, but you really need to move on for your own good."
She totally agrees, but she has something else in mind: Lucifer leaving Los Angeles. Remember, she was trying to save him.
"If anyone gets LA in the divorce, it's me," he says.
Eve tries her best to make Lucifer understand what he's implying, but then again, he's just hinting.
"I was wondering if any old friends have come and told you they missed you," she says. "Like, maybe today?"
"Sorry, are you referring to yourself in the third person? Honey, you really need help. Dr. Linda was just available, maybe you should call her," Lucifer says.
The deleted scene is included in the Lucifer Season 4 DVD on sale May 12.
"After the phenomenal #SaveLucifer fan campaign lifted hell, the eternal wait ended for loyal Lucifans." Rosemary MarksonWBHE's senior vice president of television marketing said in a statement. "Get ready to watch all 10 episodes of Season 4 with hours of terribly fun entertainment and frivolous adventures and never-before-seen deleted scenes!"