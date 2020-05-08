Lucifer Exclusive: See a deleted scene from the season 4 finale

Waiting again Lucifer it's hard, we know, but here's a gift: an exclusive deleted scene from the Lucifer season four final.

In the exclusive scene above, Lucifer (Tom ellis) and Chloe (Lauren German) are reviewing a case when Lucifer receives a surprise visit from Eva (Inbar Lavi) "This is not the first time I've had a stalker and I'm sure it won't be the last," Lucifer tells him. "But, Eve, I care about you, really, but you really need to move on for your own good."

She totally agrees, but she has something else in mind: Lucifer leaving Los Angeles. Remember, she was trying to save him.

"If anyone gets LA in the divorce, it's me," he says.