Lucas down to his career goals, "MacGyver,quot;: "I just want to make people laugh, have a good time,quot;: – Up News Info Tampa

Mac is coming back for one more turn this season when MacGyver will air its season finale on Friday, May 8 at 8:00 p.m. ET / PT, only on Up News Info and will stream on Up News Info All Access. In this week's new episode "Save + The + Dam + World,quot; Mac, played by Lucas Till, he sees the culmination of a season-long arc in which the Phoenix Foundation is struggling to stop Codex, a long-standing organization with deep roots, whose mission is to save the planet, even if it means killing part of the population.

%MINIFYHTML5baf06ebcf37c714466ac2df2babf7ce15%

Matt Weiss of Up News Info Local spoke to Till over Zoom about MacGyverThe last episode and how it is maintained during the Coronavirus pandemic.

MW: Luke, How nice to see you again. HOh are holding everything?

LT: I am OK. me means you seem to be better than me. meyou have the great habarrel beard; their more than what i have.

MW: Hi man i ca’T complain. Where you are actually riding all out?

LT: I am at home that Rent in Atlanta. I'm just going to continue rent outside until things calm down bmebecause we shoot here in Atlata. I am here 10 months a year I could also stay here. I am from here originally and I think I'm goingIn g to stay here instead of trying to go back to THE. I never really use my time wisely there.

MW: A lot Less crowded too.

LT: That certainly is.

MW: Any new hobbies, activities you & # 39;I have been collecting?

LT: I started, Nintendo Switch has this game, I think it is called ring Fthat. meis a video game with fitness. meIt is very difficult if you set it to correct level but Iit's great. medoes it inside a video game you have to drive this ring in. It hurts my friend. It is intense ONE full body workout if you want it to be. Do it everyday, Training done. You are focused on a task instead of "oh, I have to get 10 reps." It's like no, I'm going to beat this guy.

MW: I also played it and it gives you a better burn than many real gym equipment, I am 100% with you.

LT: Right?! It is crazy.

MW: Now, before the entire country was closed, you were still shooting. What was your reaction when you got the call that everything was ending early?

LT: That it was an advertisement while we were on set. meIt was abrupt because we had agreed to end. meeverything was crazy at this point. northor did you know what was going on. WWe had agreed that we were going to stay a couple more days and finish with the crew for four extra days.

Were basically in the middle of an episode; twhen we were done with our last shot of the day our producer came up and said, ‘Hi guys, this is it. ’ meit was abrupt. meI was upset, but I understand We had to do it.

MW: HYou've been keeping in touch with everyone in the cast and crew since you broke up?

%MINIFYHTML5baf06ebcf37c714466ac2df2babf7ce16%

LT: I just talked to the two of them days ago. We had a Zoom call together so that was pretty fun. I've been missing those guys, they you are the the people that passed each day with.

MW: If Iit's hard. Their just a moment are you there, wait a minute you're not. ANDyou do not know when you will see them again.

LT: ANDeah without knowing, exactly. He didn't have time to prepare to say goodbye and that's it.

MW: In this Friday night’episode s, many things come to a head which have been building throughout the season with Motherc arc reaching the full circle. WWhat else can you tell us about the new episode?

LT: Friday night’The episode involves some pretty good guest stars that you have Tobin Bell, we have Jeri Ryan playing my aunt, as we discovered the last two episodes. We also have the Yellowstone Super Volcano playing a role in a plot to restart the world. It's nice epic.

MW: Pcasual casual, just restarting the world. me I also wanted to ask you, Henry Ian CUsick joined the cast this season. WHow was it working with him??

LT: only me, I can't say enough good things. The came at a time when I really, I really needed it. He appeared and hHe is so talented. I am sure you have seen his work in other things. He is so talented but also just a jewel and a joy to have around.

ANDyou have spend 60 hours minimum with people on set andyou really I hope it is with someone you can get along with. Ssometimes you are lucky, I've been lucky with all my cast. He is the perfect complement.

MW: That always makes the work day easier. You literally spend more time with your coworkers that your own family

LT: AcompletelyAbsolutely

MW: Latest ask before letting you go here. the world’s caught up in this pandemic and orders to stay home, But television is a great way to escape and put reality on hold for a while. WWhat does it mean to you to be on a show like MacGyver that people can sit together and have a little fun?

LT: I like hearing you say that because personally I see many people with many different divisions, political beliefs, for example, and I never take sides.. I just want people, no matter how much they hate each other and their beliefs to be able to go to the water cooler at work and just go, "did you watch that MacGyver episode?" I love that.

Tthat's the only one thing i really wanted to do. ORits actors want to win awards, I just want to make people laugh and have a good time and sit down and watch whatever I am doing.

MW: the The water cooler award is much more important than an Oscar or an Emmy.

LT: {Laughter] That is what I always say. I never actually said that, but I'll keep going, giving you full credit.

MW: Much appreciated, spread the word. Well that's all I have for you today Lucas. Thanks for the time as always and all the best, stay safe man.

LT: Tskeins Matt, you too, take care brother.

MacGyver will air its season finale on Friday, May 8 at 8:00 p.m. ET / PT, only on Up News Info and broadcasting on Up News Info All Access.