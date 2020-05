Los Angeles Open Season Jason Garrett Returns in Week 5 – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Cowboys are slated to start the 2020 season on the road against the Los Angeles Rams in a new stadium.

Former Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett returns to AT,amp;T Stadium with the New York Giants in Week 5.

The Cowboys are ready to host NFC rival East Washington on Thanksgiving Day.

Here's the full schedule for the Cowboys 2020:

WEEK 1 · Sun 09/13 · 7:20 PM CDT

Dallas Cowboys

TO

Los Angeles Rams

NBC

SOFI STADIUM

WEEK 2 · Sun 09/20 · 12:00 PM CDT

Atlanta Falcons

TO

Dallas Cowboys

FOX

AT,amp;T STADIUM

WEEK 3 · Sun 09/27 · 3:25 PM CDT

Dallas Cowboys

TO

Seattle Seahawks

FOX

CENTURYLINK FIELD

WEEK 4 · Sun 04/10 · 12:00 PM CDT

Cleveland Browns

TO

Dallas Cowboys

FOX

AT,amp;T STADIUM

WEEK 5 · Sun 11/10 · 3:25 PM CDT

New York Giants

TO

Dallas Cowboys

Up News Info

AT,amp;T STADIUM

WEEK 6 · Mon 10/19 · 7:15 PM CDT

Arizona Cardinals

TO

Dallas Cowboys

ESPN

AT,amp;T STADIUM

WEEK 7 · Sun 10/25 · 12:00 PM CDT

Dallas Cowboys

TO

Washington Redskins

FOX

FEDEX FIELD

WEEK 8 · Sun 11/01 · 7:20 PM CST

Dallas Cowboys

TO

Philadelphia Eagles

NBC

LINCOLN FINANCIAL FIELD

WEEK 9 · Sun 08/11 · 3:25 PM CST

Pittsburgh Steelers

TO

Dallas Cowboys

Up News Info

AT,amp;T STADIUM

WEEK 10 – GOODBYE

WEEK 11 · Sun 11/22 · 3:25 PM CST

Dallas Cowboys

TO

Minnesota Vikings

FOX

STATE OF THE UNITED STATES BANK

WEEK 12 · Thu 11/26 · 3:30 PM CST

Washington Redskins

TO

Dallas Cowboys

FOX

AT,amp;T STADIUM

WEEK 13 · Thu 12/03 · 7:20 PM CST

Dallas Cowboys

TO

Baltimore crows

FOX / NFLN / AMAZON

M,amp;T BANK STADIUM

WEEK 14 · Sun 12/13 · 12:00 PM CST

Dallas Cowboys

TO

Cincinnati Bengals

FOX

PAUL BROWN STADIUM

WEEK 15 · Sun 12/20 · 7:20 PM CST

San Francisco 49ers

TO

Dallas Cowboys

NBC

AT,amp;T STADIUM

WEEK 16 · Sun 12/27 · 3:25 PM CST

Philadelphia Eagles

TO

Dallas Cowboys

FOX

AT,amp;T STADIUM

WEEK 17 · Sun 03/01 · 12:00 PM CST

Dallas Cowboys

TO

New York Giants

FOXMETLIFE STADIUM