Los Angeles County Beaches Will Probably Open Next Friday – Up News Info

Three days after the reopening of the beaches of intransigent cities like Huntington Beach and Dana Point, there was a ray of hope for residents of Los Angeles County, whose arena has been closed since March 27.

When asked at her daily COVID press conference about the possibility of the beach ban being lifted next Friday, the director of the County Public Health Department, Dr. Barbara Ferrer, said: "We are going to lend Pay attention to how this weekend is going. "

"If things go well," the director ventured, "next week we'd like to come back with a further lifting of the restrictions."

More specifically, Ferrer said: "We hope to get there next week."

Many long-closed hiking trails in Los Angeles County will reopen for this weekend. However, one of the most popular routes among industry types will remain closed.

When Ferrer made his announcement, he noted that shoulder-to-shoulder crowds often won't be able to descend into Runyon Canyon. Will remain closed.

The news was a little better for the trails at Griffith Park. Ferrer said access to those routes would be "first come, first served," with limits imposed once a certain number is reached.

And, he recalled, there is a new normal: "You need to stay six feet away, and you need a cloth face covering."

51 new deaths.

883 new cases 30,296 total cases