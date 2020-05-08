Lori Loughlin loses offer to drop charges in college case

Lori Loughlin He faces a setback in his legal battle.
On Friday, a judge denied the Full house Star's attempt to press charges against her in the college admission scandal. ME! News has obtained court documents in which she and her husband Mossimo Giannullirequest of
"After considering the defendant's memorandum in support of his motion to dismiss the charge; the government's opposition to that motion; the defendant's response in support of the motion; the opposition government's response, supported by statements juries of officers and a United State Attorney's Assistant; and the defendants 'response to the governor's response, the defendants' motion to dismiss the indictment or, alternatively, suppress the evidence and order a probative hearing is DENIED, "court documents declare.
The couple previously appeared to dismiss the charges, alleging that the government had mishandled the evidence, according to CNN. In early April, federal prosecutors responded to Loughlin and Giannulli's request to dismiss the case.
Court documents obtained by E! The news at the time revealed emails, phone transcripts, and photos showing the duo's alleged involvement with the accused ring leader, William "Rick,quot; Singer.
Among the exhibits that the prosecutors had presented were photos of their daughters, Olivia Jade and Bella Giannulli, posing on an indoor rowing machine, which prosecutors say were taken by the couple and sent to Singer to help them enter the University of Southern California.
A source previously told E! The news that Olivia was "extremely embarrassed,quot; to share the photos with the world. "The family is constantly stressed and there are many ups and downs," the source revealed. "They try to stay positive, but it's a cloud over their heads at all times."
Although the controversy has caused emotional confusion for Olivia, who had a successful YouTube channel, the source said she forgives her parents and pledged to "try to move on."
The trial of Loughlin and her husband is scheduled for October 5, 2020. Both face multiple charges, including conspiracy to commit mail fraud and postal fraud for honest services.
the Fuller House Star and her husband have pleaded not guilty to all charges and deny that they did anything wrong. In addition, each faces a maximum of 50 years each and millions of dollars in fines if found guilty.
