Lori Loughlin loses offer to drop charges in college case

Lori Loughlin He faces a setback in his legal battle.

On Friday, a judge denied the Full house Star's attempt to press charges against her in the college admission scandal. ME! News has obtained court documents in which she and her husband Mossimo Giannullirequest of

"After considering the defendant's memorandum in support of his motion to dismiss the charge; the government's opposition to that motion; the defendant's response in support of the motion; the opposition government's response, supported by statements juries of officers and a United State Attorney's Assistant; and the defendants 'response to the governor's response, the defendants' motion to dismiss the indictment or, alternatively, suppress the evidence and order a probative hearing is DENIED, "court documents declare.

The couple previously appeared to dismiss the charges, alleging that the government had mishandled the evidence, according to CNN. In early April, federal prosecutors responded to Loughlin and Giannulli's request to dismiss the case.