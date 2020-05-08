Lori Loughlin loses offer to dismiss college bribery case; Trial in October: Up News Info

Lori Loughlin and other wealthy parents accused in Operation Varsity Blues will still go to trial later this year, a federal judge ruled today.

"After considering the extensive briefing, affidavits, and other information provided by the government and the defendants, the Court is convinced that the government has not lied to or misled the Court," said United States District Judge Nathaniel Gorton on Friday. "The defendants' motion to dismiss the indictment or the alternative of suppressing evidence and ordering an evidentiary hearing is denied.

The trial for Loughlin, her husband Mossimo Giannulli, and several other wealthy defendants will still begin on October 5.

Facing around 50 years behind bars and millions in fines for allegedly handing over large amounts of money and bogus grades to bogus charities to take their offspring to a world-class school under extremely false pretenses, Loughlin and Giannulli, along with others with those to be tried had hoped to dominate the US Attorney's case for Massachusetts. They claimed that overzealous FBI agents relied heavily on fake Key Worldwide Foundation chief William "Rick" Singer to falsely implicate the duo and others in committing expensive criminal acts to gain acceptance of their children in universities. chosen.

After formally pleading not guilty in mid-April last year after rejecting a deal with the government, Loughlin and Giannulli are charged in the investigation with wealthy suspects of paying "bribes totaling $ 500,000 in exchange for their children being designated as recruits for the USC crew team, despite the fact that they did not participate in the crew, which facilitates their admission to the USC, "according to the 200-page indictment made public on March 12 of the year Past that caught more than 30 parents across the country.