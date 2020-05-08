Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli continue to go to trial after the judge's rejection of the argument that the FBI fabricated evidence

Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, are not yet free. The New York Post reported today that Mossimo and Lori will still go to trial after a judge struck down their lawyer's argument that the FBI tampered with evidence.

Today, a federal judge denied the couple's request that the court charges be dropped after they were embroiled in a 2019 college admission scandal. As a result, Mossimo and Lori will go to trial in October this year.

Prosecutors accused Lori and Mossimo of paying $ 500,000 to have their daughters recruited from USC as members of the crew team. None of the girls was involved in the sport.

In their own defense, Lori and Mossimo suggested that they thought the money would be a "legitimate donation." The couple tried to have the charges dropped by stating that Rick Singer was told to trick the parents into admitting it was a bribe during the intercepted phone calls.

Prosecutors, on the other hand, maintain that they never tried to pressure Singer into lying to parents. They just asked him to be clearer about donations as bribes when talking to potential customers. Prosecutors continued to argue that if it was bribes or donations, what they did was still illegal.

In other news, the Supreme Court's "Bridgegate,quot; ruling could benefit the couple, says Page Six. The Post reported earlier this week that Alvin Bragg, a former federal prosecutor in Manhattan, said admission to a university would not be considered "property,quot; for fraud.

Bragg, who is currently running for the Manhattan DA, said he was confident that Lori and her husband "danced happily,quot; when the Supreme Court judge issued the aforementioned ruling.

Another former attorney in the area, Paul Krieger, claimed that if he acted as the couple's attorney, he would try to use the recent Supreme Court decision as much as he could. Krieger went on to say that the failure was clear; you have to involve some kind of property or money to be considered fraud.



