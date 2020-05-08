Look at Gwyneth Paltrow and more Read hilarious texts from her moms

Moms send text messages to the damn things.

With Mother's Day around the corner, Jimmy Kimmel Enlisted his famous guests once again for fan favorite Jimmy Kimmel Live "Celebrities Read Texts From Their Moms # 3,quot; segment, which featured some fun messages from star moms, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Will Arnett, Emily Blunt and more.

"Most moms, as we know, love to text, almost as much as they like to leave long voice messages," said the nightly host. "So in the past few months, before the virus took us underground, we've been asking our famous guests to read actual text messages from the women who brought them into this world, and the result is this: messages from mom text. "

Kicking things was the Shakespeare in love star, who received a series of text messages from her undecided mother Blythe Danner. "My mother and I are neighbors on Long Island, so sometimes I get a text message like this, 'Can I come swimming? My pool has 72 burrr. I don't have to eat. I have a lot. In fact, I'm going for a walk Maybe tomorrow. No, it's fine. I changed my mind. I didn't want to get wet. "