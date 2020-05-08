Look at Gwyneth Paltrow and more Read hilarious texts from her moms

Moms send text messages to the damn things.
With Mother's Day around the corner, Jimmy Kimmel Enlisted his famous guests once again for fan favorite Jimmy Kimmel Live "Celebrities Read Texts From Their Moms # 3,quot; segment, which featured some fun messages from star moms, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Will Arnett, Emily Blunt and more.
"Most moms, as we know, love to text, almost as much as they like to leave long voice messages," said the nightly host. "So in the past few months, before the virus took us underground, we've been asking our famous guests to read actual text messages from the women who brought them into this world, and the result is this: messages from mom text. "
Kicking things was the Shakespeare in love star, who received a series of text messages from her undecided mother Blythe Danner. "My mother and I are neighbors on Long Island, so sometimes I get a text message like this, 'Can I come swimming? My pool has 72 burrr. I don't have to eat. I have a lot. In fact, I'm going for a walk Maybe tomorrow. No, it's fine. I changed my mind. I didn't want to get wet. "
The next was the LEGO Masters "So I texted my mother recently," began Arnett. "What about you? And she replied:‘ We are seeing The crown What's the matter with you? "," adding "," We can use the pause button. "Oh, I forgot you could use the pause button."
by Lakeith StanfieldHis mom's text message included a strange offer. "My house girl selling burritos, let me know if you want one." Salt Star's mother shared, along with a photo of someone making burritos. "Lmao wtf & # 39;" he replied. "Hell, nah! She's making them bitches in the FLO !!!!!"
Elle FanningOn the other hand, he received a disturbing message from his mother urging her to be cautious when jumping into bodies of water. "Just a reminder, never dive into a pool period or an ocean or lake again," the long message began. "No, what, what! You can't trust someone to say it's safe or to think it's deep enough. Oceans have sand bars that look deep but are really ankle deep. Just take a few steps to slide smoothly across the bottom ""
As the Super 8 star, Emily Blunt I also received a long message. "Dear boop. An interesting day here. I was wielding a small handheld vacuum on the stairs yesterday. I lost my balance, fell backwards, the vacuum spun and crashed into my arm and then into the entire floor & # 39 ; & # 39 ;, his mother wrote. "& # 39; I made a kind of turn halfway up the stairs and almost followed him by the nose first, but he managed to grab the railings. I thought my arm was broken but just really hurt. "
But maybe mom's best text is going to Aidy Bryant, whose mother expressed her opinion on the Saturday night live sketch that took the place of his daughter. "So, I had a sketch on SNL He cut the time and then, when he saw what was happening in his place, he sent me a text message with this message: "That last sketch ate shit,quot; That's a good mother ".
