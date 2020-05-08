Lockdown Cooking: Kubbra Sait Hare Masale Ka Gosht recipe

If you're done with the brown and red curry, we have a special recipe for you in today's closing kitchen. Kubbra Sait takes us through his special Hare Masale Ka Gosht that he recommends with a little steamed white rice.
So if you're feeling particularly good this weekend, try our delicious Masterchef Sait recipe and tell us if you like it.
Hare Masale Ka Gosht.
Ingredients:
For the masala:
A good bunch of clean and washed coriander
Some mint leaves
1 onion
3 green chilies
2 small pieces of coconut
1 julien ginger
3 garlic pods
Khus khus (not mandatory)
– Grind all the ingredients until obtaining a fine paste and reserving.
For the curry:
1/2 kilo of lamb
2 potatoes
Sookha garam masala:
1 cinnamon stick
1 tej patta
3 – 4 teeth
Petroleum
-Pour the oil into a heated pressure cooker.
– Release the spice mix.
– slowly empty the ground pasta
-Sautee for 20 minutes over low heat until the oil separates. Stir occasionally.
– Let go of the lamb and cook under pressure for at least 25 minutes.
– Turn off the kitchen.
– Open when cool.
– Check the lamb and how much sauce you want.
– If tender, add the sliced potatoes and a cup of water.
– Cook under pressure for 7 to 10 minutes.
– Let the pressure cooker cool down.
Hare Masale ka Gosht is ready. Serve with steamed rice.
