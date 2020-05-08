Lockdown Cooking: Kubbra Sait Hare Masale Ka Gosht recipe

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Lockdown Cooking: Kubbra Sait Hare Masale Ka Gosht recipe
%MINIFYHTMLdc253dae5ef8de6e8fb4b21dfbdb5beb16%

If you're done with the brown and red curry, we have a special recipe for you in today's closing kitchen. Kubbra Sait takes us through his special Hare Masale Ka Gosht that he recommends with a little steamed white rice.

%MINIFYHTMLdc253dae5ef8de6e8fb4b21dfbdb5beb17%

So if you're feeling particularly good this weekend, try our delicious Masterchef Sait recipe and tell us if you like it.

Hare Masale Ka Gosht.


Ingredients:

For the masala:

A good bunch of clean and washed coriander

Some mint leaves

1 onion

3 green chilies

2 small pieces of coconut

1 julien ginger

3 garlic pods

Khus khus (not mandatory)

– Grind all the ingredients until obtaining a fine paste and reserving.

For the curry:

1/2 kilo of lamb

2 potatoes

Sookha garam masala:

1 cinnamon stick

1 tej patta

3 – 4 teeth

Petroleum

-Pour the oil into a heated pressure cooker.

– Release the spice mix.

– slowly empty the ground pasta

-Sautee for 20 minutes over low heat until the oil separates. Stir occasionally.

%MINIFYHTMLdc253dae5ef8de6e8fb4b21dfbdb5beb18%

– Let go of the lamb and cook under pressure for at least 25 minutes.

– Turn off the kitchen.

– Open when cool.

– Check the lamb and how much sauce you want.

– If tender, add the sliced ​​potatoes and a cup of water.

– Cook under pressure for 7 to 10 minutes.

– Let the pressure cooker cool down.

Hare Masale ka Gosht is ready. Serve with steamed rice.

Kubra Sait

%MINIFYHTMLdc253dae5ef8de6e8fb4b21dfbdb5beb19%%MINIFYHTMLdc253dae5ef8de6e8fb4b21dfbdb5beb20%

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here