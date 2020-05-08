Lockdown Cooking: Kubbra Sait Hare Masale Ka Gosht recipe

– Grind all the ingredients until obtaining a fine paste and reserving.



For the curry:

1/2 kilo of lamb

2 potatoes

Sookha garam masala:

1 cinnamon stick

1 tej patta

3 – 4 teeth

Petroleum

-Pour the oil into a heated pressure cooker.

– Release the spice mix.

– slowly empty the ground pasta

-Sautee for 20 minutes over low heat until the oil separates. Stir occasionally.

– Let go of the lamb and cook under pressure for at least 25 minutes.

– Turn off the kitchen.

– Open when cool.

– Check the lamb and how much sauce you want.

– If tender, add the sliced ​​potatoes and a cup of water.

– Cook under pressure for 7 to 10 minutes.

– Let the pressure cooker cool down.