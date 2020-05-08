Lizzo talks about the current state of the American justice system!

At a time when there have been so many meaningless murders within the black community, Lizzo decided to sit down and talk to his fans about the current state of the American justice system, and also spread some love and positivity at a time when so many people are angry because of recent events.

She opened by declaring that the American justice system is not broken because the system was built to protect white supremacists.

"I said this before, and I will say it again, we always talk about how our system is damaged but not broken. The system is actually working for white supremacy. In any case, we need to break this system, in order to build a new system based on equality, "said Lizzo.

She continued: “We have a long way to go before that happens, and these tragedies that continue to happen, we have to make noise. Just put justice in our own hands. You grow up, you go to school a little and they teach you about one America, and then you learn that there is another America. And I've been heartbroken about that for most of my life. This is a slow genocide since the 1860s. "

Now if you are not sure what has led Lizzo to deliver this message to his fans then you need to know that Ahmaud Arbery He was killed in February while he was running in Georgia. Travis McMichael and his father, Gregory, both white, said they believed Arbery was a suspect related to recent robberies and that they were trying to arrest a citizen when the shooting occurred.

It was not until May 7 that both men were finally detained after Arbery's story began to circulate.

Also last week, Sean Reed He was also killed by police in Indianapolis and the incident was captured on Facebook Live.

Check out Lizzo's full post below:

