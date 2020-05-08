Little Women Ashley Ross in Fault in Fatal Car Crash: Report

New details about surrounding circumstances revealed Ashley "Mrs. Minnie,quot; Ross& # 39; death.

According to a blocking report obtained by TMZ, the Little Women: Atlanta Star lost control of her car while traveling south on one side of the road, causing her to turn the steering wheel to the right.

Police state in the report that they pulled off the road briefly before violently turning left and colliding with another vehicle in the opposite lane. The report indicates that no drug or alcohol tests were administered to any of the drivers. In addition, Ashley was found to be at fault in the accident.

According to the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office, an autopsy / examination report will not be conducted.

"Ms. Ross was hospitalized at Grady Memorial Hospital and her injuries were documented by both imaging studies and surgery," an office spokesperson shared in a statement to People. "His cause of death will be related to blunt force injuries incurred as a result of the car accident once the medical records of Grady Memorial Hospital are reviewed."