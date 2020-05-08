Little Women Ashley Ross in Fault in Fatal Car Crash: Report

New details about surrounding circumstances revealed Ashley "Mrs. Minnie,quot; Ross& # 39; death.
According to a blocking report obtained by TMZ, the Little Women: Atlanta Star lost control of her car while traveling south on one side of the road, causing her to turn the steering wheel to the right.
Police state in the report that they pulled off the road briefly before violently turning left and colliding with another vehicle in the opposite lane. The report indicates that no drug or alcohol tests were administered to any of the drivers. In addition, Ashley was found to be at fault in the accident.
According to the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office, an autopsy / examination report will not be conducted.
"Ms. Ross was hospitalized at Grady Memorial Hospital and her injuries were documented by both imaging studies and surgery," an office spokesperson shared in a statement to People. "His cause of death will be related to blunt force injuries incurred as a result of the car accident once the medical records of Grady Memorial Hospital are reviewed."
Last month, Ashley's management team confirmed E! News that the Little Women: Atlanta The star had passed away. Originally, those close to the star thought it was a tragic blow and a car accident.
Fans hoping to honor Ashley's life are invited to an online celebration of life ceremony this Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ITS T. There will also be an opportunity to donate to Mrs. Minnie's Memorial Fund.
"It always seems like we have all the time in the world, just to realize how fleeting it really is. I wish we had more time to do and say the things we save for later, which together with you are gone forever," he said. . star Amanda Salinas She shared on Instagram after hearing the news of the death of her close friend. "I promise to keep you alive in my memories and be there for your mom."
She added: "You were more than our best friend, you were our older sister and you still are!"
