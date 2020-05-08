Little Mix presents its own show in the music video & # 39; Break Up Song & # 39;

Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall are hosting a show called & # 39; Good Morning Break Up & # 39; in a music video for his latest single.

Small mix released the official video for their new single, "Break Up Song".

The group released the song in March 2020, but, due to nationwide blocking measures across the UK, the stars were "gutted" after they were unable to record a high-budget video for the song.

Taking matters into their own hands, singers Perrie Edwards, jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnockand Jade Thirlwall, devised a creative alternative inspired by the 1980s.

In the clip, each girl has her own alter ego and her role in a fictional Little Mix show titled "Good Morning Break Up." It starts with Leigh-Anne directing a heart-broken phone for viewers before Jesy takes center stage to do the weather report.

Later, Perrie's alter ego leads an aerobic dance routine in the second verse, while Jade has her moment in the spotlight, turning into a fortune teller looking at a crystal ball.

During the chorus, the girls enter the scene, each dancing and singing in front of identical bright pink stages with a high-energy routine, proving that they won't let the unfavorable situation depress them.

The new video comes after Little Mix canceled its UK summer tour due to the Covid-19 crisis. His TV talent show "Little Mix: The Search"It has also been delayed due to the pandemic.