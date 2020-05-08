Lily Allen and David Harbor spark engagement rumors with new Instagram post

Lily Allen recently posted a photo on Instagram to show her abs, but the post ended up sparking a rumor that she's engaged to Strange things star David Harbor. Could the couple go down the hall soon?

In the photo, Allen shows off his toned physique with a mirror selfie that shows her wearing a black sports bra and matching leggings while holding her phone in front of the mirror. In the reversed image, Allen's left hand was sitting on his hip, and the diamond ring he had been wearing since December was clearly visible.

"The readers of Daily Mail are going to say that it is Photoshop. I am devastated, not me," Allen wrote in the caption. However, many of his 1.2 million followers did not focus on his toned figure. Instead, they wanted Allen to talk about the ring.

"Um … what, engagement ring ??????????????" asked a follower, and Allen responded with a reference to the famous 1999 Brad Pitt movie Fight club. The singer wrote: "first rule of the engagement club ………"

Of course, the first rule of Fight club is that "you don't talk about Fight clubAs Tyler Durden says of Pitt in the movie.

Allen and Harbor went public with their relationship last September, and engagement rumors have followed the couple since December when cameras first saw Allen with a gold band on his left ring finger during a casual walk with Harbor in the city. from New York.

The British singer-songwriter was married to Sam Cooper from 2011 to 2018, and the former couple shares two daughters: Ethel, 8, and Marnie, 7. During an interview with Cosmopolitan UK In 2018 Allen called her ex-husband "selfish,quot; when it came to the responsibility of raising their children.

"I always assumed that I would throw my son over my shoulder and carry him around the world. But Sam didn't want that," he said at the time. "I didn't think it was a stable environment for them. I think it was quite selfish. He stayed home and had the family that I just spent three years doing inside of me. I had to go out and earn money and leave that family behind." .

Allen's daughters seem to get along well with Harbor. She has been in quarantine with Allen and his girls during the COVID-19 pandemic, and they recently hosted a dinosaur-themed birthday party for him.



