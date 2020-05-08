Lil Wayne and La & # 39; Tecia Thomas cancel engagement

Instagram

The creator of hits of & # 39; Lollipop & # 39; and his future oversized girlfriend have apparently ended their relationship just a few months after they officially went public as a couple.

Up News Info –

little Wayne and promised The & # 39; Tecia Thomas he could have silently ended his engagement. The curvy Instagram model triggered the breakup rumors after showing her bare finger in her latest Instagram photos, Stories, and Tik Tok video.

%MINIFYHTML1ce56aedcbdb30291128ded39860eda615%

The huge diamond ring she proudly flaunted in the past was noticeably missing. In addition, he is no longer wearing the "Carter" necklace that his fiancé rapper gave him. On top of that, she stopped following him and all his fanpages.

& # 39; Tecia Thomas is no longer wearing her engagement ring and her & # 39; Carter & # 39; necklace

For his part, Weezy also pressed the stop following button. When they were still a couple, she became the only person she followed on Instagram when she didn't even follow her own daughter. Reginae Carter or any of your children on social networks.

%MINIFYHTML1ce56aedcbdb30291128ded39860eda616%

& # 39; Tecia Thomas wears her engagement ring and necklace in an old photo

It is unclear when they parted, but she was still wearing her ring and necklace in an image released in late April.

<br />

The breakup rumors came a couple of weeks after a woman named Kimberly Rose He accused him of abuse. She threatened to air her dirty clothes in a revealing book. She shared a photo of his bruised arms and screenshots of his alleged text messages with the rapper.

Lil Wayne was first rumored to be engaged to La & # 39; Tecia Thomas in 2019. When she first showed off her gigantic diamond ring and was asked about it by one of her curious followers, she timidly replied, "She is engaged."

Weezy then confirmed his relationship with La & # 39; Tecia on his new album "Funeral". He referred to her as a "plus size model" in one song and made reference to his native country when he called her "Australia's wife" in another song.

The couple first went public in Miami before the Super Bowl in February this year. He also helped promote his new music on his Instagram. He even received a seal of approval from his daughter Reginae. "Beautiful (emojis with heart eyes)," Reginae commented in a photo, to which La & # 39; Tecia replied: "Thank you, lovely."

Weezy and La & # 39; Tecia then became Instagram officers with a fireworks party and she got a new tattoo paired with a TNT detonator on her cheek.