Lil Nas X says Tekashi 6ix9ine looks "a little cute,quot; on IG Live

Tekashi 6ix9ine has been in all the headlines of the entertainment media for the past few days. For example, today he released a new single and a music video and even did an Instagram Livestream in which he addressed the accusations against him.

Also, near the beginning of the week, he applauded 50 Cent who said he would refuse to collaborate with him. And Sara Molina also accused Tekashi 6ix9ine of hiding his money from him, a tactic he allegedly learned to do with 50 Cent.

Leaving aside the rapper's melodramas, one person who noticed Hernández, among many others, was Lil Nas X, who noted that the rapper was "a little cute,quot; on his Livestream. Hot New Hip Hop reported today on Lil Nas X's message in which she yelled at Gummo artist.

The artist from "Old Town Road,quot; wrote: "no homo, it looks a little cute,quot;. Of course, that comment isn't too surprising for Lil Nas X, since she also loves to troll on social media.

As Tekashi 6ix9ine fans may already know, the rapper fostered a career in the game of rap through his social media posts and trolling. However, in the lead-up to his conviction and subsequent incarceration, Tekashi's 6ix9ine Instagram trolling got him into trouble.

As previously reported, Tekashi 6ix9ine was involved with a New York gang, Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods. When the federal authorities gathered all the men involved, including Hernández himself, he was given the opportunity to serve the rest of his life behind bars or to tell them everything he knew.

Tekashi chose the latter. After being released out of fear of the coronavirus, 6ix9ine has been active on social media once again. Even his ex-girlfriend, Sara Molina, with whom the rapper has a son, has been participating in the Instagram discussions.

Earlier today, Sara accused Tekashi 6ix9ine of being in it out of pure "attention,quot;. She urged her fans and followers to simply ignore him and he would leave.



