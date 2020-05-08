Lebron James leaves on Twitter for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery

After a video appeared earlier this week showing the final moments leading up to the fatal shooting of two white men by Ahmaud Arbery, an unarmed black man who was simply on the run, Los Angeles Lakers star Lebron James went to Twitter. to express their anger.

James expressed his outrage and wants justice for Arbery. The NBA star is also furious at the treatment black men receive in the United States, and is furious that people of color cannot feel safe when they leave their homes. According to Arbery's family, the 25-year-old was running when two men, Gregory McMichael and his 34-year-old son, Travis, chased him in a Georgia neighborhood and shot him.

We are literally hunted EVERY DAY / ALL MOMENT, we leave the comfort of our homes! I can't even go for a damn jog man! Just like the WTF man, are you kidding me?!?!?!?!?!? No man fr ARE YOU GUIDING ME !!!!! I'm sorry Ahmaud (Rest in paradise) and my prayers and blessings sent to … pic.twitter.com/r1PNxs8Vgn – LeBron James (@ KingJames) May 6, 2020

James also posted a photo of Arbery along with a message as if the victim had written it himself. It read: “I was killed by an armed father and son who chased and shot me while jogging in a Georgia neighborhood. None of my murderers has been charged. My name is Amhaud Arbery.

According to CBS NewsArbery was running through a neighborhood in Brunswick, Georgia when Gregory and Travis McMichael allegedly confronted Arbery before Travis shot him twice with a shotgun.

The police report reveals that Gregory McMichael, a former law enforcement officer, told police that he believed Arbery was a robbery suspect and ordered him to stop running. He also claims that Arbery "violently attacked,quot; Travis and the two fought "for the shotgun,quot; before Travis shot Arbery twice and killed him.

The incident occurred on February 23, but the case was considered at different prosecutor's offices in Georgia, since McMichael had previously worked for the local district attorney, causing conflicts of interest.

More than two months later, and after the video appeared, the police finally arrested Gregory and Travis McMichael and charged them both with murder and aggravated assault. They have been arrested and detained at the Glynn County Jail.

"He was out for his daily career and was hunted like an animal and killed," said Ahmaud Arbery's mother, Wanda Jones. "I hope everyone involved is charged and goes to jail."

May 8 would have been Ahmaud Arbery's 26th birthday, and to honor him and his memory, people across the country run 2.23 miles.



