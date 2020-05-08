Leaker reveals PS5 price and preorder time – BGR

Sony will reportedly start pre-orders for the PS5 as early as early June.

The leak is in line with previous PlayStation 5 leaks from the person who said the console should roll out in early June and hit stores in mid-November.

However, there is no evidence to support any of these claims.

We have yet to see it, but the next generation PS5 is one of the best products of the year. That means Sony is releasing the PS5 on time this year, considering everything that's happening right now with the new coronavirus. This health crisis is probably the reason why the design of the PlayStation 5 remains a mystery. Sony was supposed to hold a PlayStation event in February or March, but that never happened. Sony didn't even have time to send out media invitations for such an event, so we have no way of knowing if the company actually planned to unveil the new console in early 2020. Sony also pulled out of all the other tech events that followed, including MWC and some game shows.

In addition to the PS5 logo reveal at CES 2020, Sony only had two other major PS5 announcements this year, including the PS5 spec announcement and the unveiling of the new DualSense controller. But a PS5 announcement could be just around the corner, according to various reports in recent days. Now, one of those leakers claims that PS5 preorders could start very soon.

A well-connected blogger said a few days ago that the PS5 news will arrive in a few weeks, without revealing any details. Then, a leaker claiming to be aware of Sony's PS5 plans said on Twitter that the new console will be released in early June and that it will launch on November 20.

This person is known by the name of @PSErebus on social media and he or she has been posting alleged details of PS5 since the end of 2019. Back then, the alleged insider information offered the same release date for the gaming platform and said the console would cost $ 499.

Deposit of £ 50 at the GAME store. No online deposit is required if you pay with a debit or credit card. Payment will only be made up to seven days before the launch date of November 20, 2020. Preorders start in the first week of June. GAME won't tell you this until Sony announces it pic.twitter.com/DAkblpLeSv – Iron Man (@PSErebus) May 7, 2020

In a recent response to other Twitter users, insider said that video game retailer GAME will accept PS5 pre-orders at the store for £ 50, adding that no deposit is required if you pay online for the console. "Payment will only be taken up to seven days before the launch date of November 20, 2020," the filter said. "Preorders start in the first week of June." He or she stated that GAME will not reveal any PS5 order details until Sony first announces them.

Those dates are in line with what @PSErebus has been tweeting for the past few days. Sony is due to unveil the console on June 2 and release it on November 20, if this information is accurate. We have no way of knowing if the filter has reliable information available, and all of this could be false. The filter has been defending its leaks quite aggressively online, disputing other PS5 rumors. Those rumors didn't work, of course, but that's because 2020 has been rocked by the coronavirus pandemic.

It will be interesting to see if Sony will host any kind of event in June and if it is ready to start pre-orders as soon. A recent report says Sony has been trying to lower the price of the PS5 and that supply may be limited at launch. A pre-order date would give Sony time to prepare for the PS5 launch accordingly by measuring consumer interest. A more expensive console could be difficult to sell in a year when millions of people have lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But it could also pose problems if PS5 demand exceeds supply after the console's launch, and that could definitely happen considering how damaging the coronavirus has been to factories in China.

Image Source: Olly Curtis / Future Publishing / Shutterstock