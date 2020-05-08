LASD reports 101 employees, 290 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTMLe832b2e48cc87b334b381b96122b85db15%

– The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported Friday that 101 employees and 290 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

According to figures released Friday, 304 employees are in quarantine and 1,024 have returned to work.

Meanwhile, 4,073 inmates have been quarantined and 293 have been isolated.

Of those who are isolated, 177 have tested positive and the rest have been tested and are awaiting results.

According to the sheriff's department, "people who have a temperature of 100.4 or more and exhibit symptoms of an upper respiratory infection," have been in isolation, while people in close contact with a person currently under observation have been quarantined.

More information is available at lasd.org/covid19updates.

