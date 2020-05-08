Kylie Jenner responds to a fan who accuses her of playing & # 39; Dress Up & # 39; during self quarantine

Instagram

Self-isolation does not prevent the & # 39; KUWTK & # 39; Have fun at home as you have been taking your social media account to share your activities amidst the Coronavirus pandemic.

Up News Info –

Kylie Jenner is in quarantine with her daughter Stormi and her baby daddy Travis Scott (II) in his $ 36.5 million mansion. Self-isolation, however, does not stop the "keeping up with the Kardashians"He stars in having fun at home, as he has been taking his social media account to share his activities amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The billionaire often updates her Instagram account with photos of herself dressing up despite staying home. In a post on Thursday, May 7, Kylie was seen lounging on a gray ottoman. She opted for a light pink, skin-tight Marine Serre tattoo print top and leggings. Completing his style, Kyle wore light shoes and Dior tones.

<br />

The post prompted a Twitter user to give a salty reply to Kylie's quarantine posts. "Does @KylieJenner play dress up at home?" the person tweeted. Kylie noticed the tweet and had a classy response as she simply replied "yes".

Kylie Jenner had an elegant response to the denial.

Prior to this, Kylie made headlines after she posted a video of her bikini twerking just there consisting of two black pieces that appeared to have a thong. During the short time of fun in her home quarantine, the TV star teamed up with her best friend Anastasia Karanikolaou, also known as Stassie Baby, to answer the TikTok "King Tiger" challenge.

In a video posted to Stassie's TikTok account, the two beauties undressed in bikinis as they danced the popular "King Tiger" inspired version. Megan Thee StallionThe hit song "Savage". Starting with slow seductive movements, which included spanking, Kylie followed her best friend to show off her never-before-seen twerking skills.

"I can't convince myself that it didn't happen," Stassie captioned in the video, which has left fans excited.

"Plastic or not, Kylie looks so cute," one person commented on Kylie's appearance in the clip. "Wait, Kylie was throwing it baaaacccc," another praised his twerking skills. Okay, a third person said, "You lie if you say that Kylie wasn't giving back what was really moving."