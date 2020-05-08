Kyle Richards criticizes RHOBH star Dorit Kemsley on Twitter after their fight in the last episode!

After their explosive fight in the last episode of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley continued their discussion on social media! As reality TV fans know, Kyle was not a fan of the fact that Dorit put on her glamorous look before her friend Teddi Mellencamp's wellness retreat.

During the episode, Kyle said to the other lady, "You were late, you cannot leave early." I am trying to be respectful and I don't want to hurt anyone's feelings. I've been awake since 5 AM. "

It was then that Dorit revealed that she had been awake even earlier, at 4 a.m., causing Kyle to be confused when it comes to the reason why he had gotten up so early.

‘I have a screwed up life, Kyle. I didn't wake up to come straight here, "replied the swimsuit designer.

Their back and forth wasn't the end of their drama, as while the episode aired, that particular scene, Kyle tweeted, “ Saying you have a fucking life but you were late just because you wanted your hair and makeup done. It is not exactly classified as having a life. First of all, I wasn't upset with Dorit at first … I just don't wear vanity / glamor before friendship. It all went south when he said he had a screwed up life. "

Dorit also shared her side of the story on Twitter, though she didn't directly address Kyle's post.

Instead, he argued that he didn't want to spend an extra hour in traffic or spend the entire day without seeing his children.

Ad %MINIFYHTMLcf6bd774bd1729c0a596fa7e03e7c03485% %MINIFYHTMLcf6bd774bd1729c0a596fa7e03e7c03485%

‘I was there for 9 hours + 4 hours of driving. What I choose to do in my personal time is my business, be it glamorous, taking photos for Instagram or promoting my brand #beverlybeach, "he added.



Post views:

0 0