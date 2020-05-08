KUWK: Khloe Kardashian really enjoys her quarantine time with Tristan Thompson, the source says: are you back together?

Amid rumors that they were back together, a source tells HollywoodLife that Khloe Kardashian really enjoys spending time with her ex and daddy, Tristan Thompson, in quarantine. As fans know, the two are determined to be parents to their daughter, True together, so they are "doing their best this time,quot; when they need to isolate themselves as a family.

The source also explained how they are making the most of it and emphasized that both Tristan and Khloe are very happy to be quarantined together despite their history.

‘As hard as it was to not see everyone, Khloe has really been appreciating her time with True and Tristan. All the noise has been blocked and they have been able to enjoy so much quality time, "the source tells the media.

Furthermore, it has been speculated that their decision to live together during this time means that they have reunited.

However, Khloe apparently "remains firm,quot; that it is only quality family time and that there is no one with her and Tristan at the same time. Whatever happens, she seems to be very happy, which is everything anyone wants for her. "

The Keeping up with the Kardashians star has followed all the quarantine rules and that means there are no game dates for True and Tristan's other son Prince as well.

The basketball player had it with his ex Jordan Craig before dating Khloe.

That doesn't mean Kardashian doesn't want her daughter to have a relationship with her half brother.

In fact, you would love it and as soon as it is safe, you will make sure this happens!

All in all, Khloe is very happy in quarantine, the source says "She is true and she is in a great place with Tristan and everyone notices how happy she is." She always has True with her, so the only difference in her life is that she can't go out, but she's constantly playing with True and is actually enjoying having Tristan closer. "



