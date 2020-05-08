Kristin Cavallari doesn't bother about Jay Cutler's future after NFL retirement

WENN

Kristin Cavallari no longer worries about her separated husband Jay Cutler. A new report suggests that Kristin is quite indifferent to Jay's decision not to work after his retirement from the NFL.

"Kristin never had a problem with her retirement," a source reveals to Us Weekly. "He didn't find him unmotivated or lazy."

The source continued, "He took the Miami Dolphins job because it was a lot of money and a lot more money than the sports broadcast. Why wouldn't he accept that?" before adding, "She never criticized him for not working or not working hard enough. He didn't care."

Jay retired in 2017 and chose to be an athlete with the NFL on Fox. However, the former Chicago Bears quarterback changed his mind when he returned to the league later that year to play for the Miami Dolphins, signing a contract with $ 10 million. That didn't last long because he retired again after a season with the team.

Jay and Kristin, who were married in June 2013, announced their separation on April 26 and wrote on Instagram: "We have nothing but love and mutual respect and we are deeply grateful for the years shared, the memories created and the children we We are very proud. This is just the situation of two people separating. "

The separation is rumored to have stemmed from some financial problems. "Kristin always knew Jay was trying to hide some of her money from her," said a source. "She suspected this for a while and found some kind of proof."

The ex-spouses managed to avoid a possible legal confrontation by reaching a custody agreement a few days after filing for divorce. The parents reveal that they have since agreed to share equal custody of their three children, their seven-year-old sons Camden and five-year-old Jaxon and four-year-old daughter Saylor.