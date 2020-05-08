Kim Kardashian reveals that Tristan sent flowers for his mother's day!

Talk about a sweet surprise.

On Friday, Kim Kardashian West took Instagram and revealed that Khloe Kardashianex de Tristan Thompson, I had sent her a bouquet early on Mother's Day. Specifically, in the video for his Instagram story, the head of KKW Beauty noted that the NBA player and his younger sister Kendall Jenner He had sent her impressive bouquets of pale pink roses.

"Kendall and Tristan, I love you guys," the mother of four bragged as she showed her 169 million followers the flowers. "Thank you so much for this early Mother's Day surprise. They really are so beautiful."

Kim and husband Kanye West are parents to northwest (6) Holy west (4) Chicago West (2 and Psalm west (almost 1)

Khloe also shared a photo of flowers in her Friday story on Instagram, but did not mention the sender.

Still, it's nice to see that Kim and Tristan are still friendly these days.