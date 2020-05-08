Kim Kardashian reveals that Tristan sent flowers for his mother's day!

Talk about a sweet surprise.
On Friday, Kim Kardashian West took Instagram and revealed that Khloe Kardashianex de Tristan Thompson, I had sent her a bouquet early on Mother's Day. Specifically, in the video for his Instagram story, the head of KKW Beauty noted that the NBA player and his younger sister Kendall Jenner He had sent her impressive bouquets of pale pink roses.
"Kendall and Tristan, I love you guys," the mother of four bragged as she showed her 169 million followers the flowers. "Thank you so much for this early Mother's Day surprise. They really are so beautiful."
Kim and husband Kanye West are parents to northwest (6) Holy west (4) Chicago West (2 and Psalm west (almost 1)
Khloe also shared a photo of flowers in her Friday story on Instagram, but did not mention the sender.
Still, it's nice to see that Kim and Tristan are still friendly these days.
Like E! readers surely know, the keeping up with the Kardashians star and True thompsonDad had a fight in the middle of his much-publicized separation from Khloe.
Fake instagram images
Since then, the two have made peace, with Kim even cheering for Tristan at one of their basketball games.
"She was literally up, 'Go Tristan! Woo! Go Tristan, go!'" North's mother admitted during Season 18 of keeping up with the Kardashians. "I'm ashamed and I like it, Lebron (James) right there and all the Lakers. "
Not to mention, we're sure this surprise meant the world to Kim, who previously stated on Instagram that she missed her family.
"I miss my sisters," Kim wrote alongside a photo of her, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian.
As previously reported, Kim and her famous family are practicing social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic. And of course Kanye's wife has urged her followers to do the same.
"PLEASE do not ignore the severity of the warnings to stay indoors to stop the spread of this virus," Kim broadcast on social media in March. "We will all get through this! #TogetherApart,quot;
Although the Kardashian-Jenners are not together during this time, we are happy to see that they are still thinking of each other.
keeping up with the Kardashians come back this September, only on E!
For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
