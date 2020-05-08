Kim Kardashian and Kanye West avoid each other at home amid mounting quarantine tension

WENN

The couple, whose marriage was reported on the rocks about their unequal share of parenting duties, are said to live in separate parts of their Los Angeles home.

Up News Info –

Kim Kardashian and Kanye WestMarriage problems are apparently so severe that the two reportedly try to avoid each other. The couple are rumored to have been "staying at opposite ends of the house" as they appear to be in a hostile environment for their relationship.

%MINIFYHTML9ec7268d6aff8e4cd2d271e3d788744617%

"Kim and Kanye are arguing and in each other's throats during this pandemic," a source told The Sun, confirming an earlier report that said the same thing about the couple's relationship. Claiming that the coronavirus quarantine has taken its toll on the reality television star, the source adds: "Kim is going crazy as she is used to being on the go. She is also spending a lot of time alone with the kids for her." .

%MINIFYHTML9ec7268d6aff8e4cd2d271e3d788744618%

The source goes on to explain that her unequal share of parental duties remains at the root of the couple's problem: "She is frustrated with Kanye and thinks that he is not pressing on family responsibilities." The source adds: "They have stayed at opposite ends of the house to keep things civilized."

In late April, Us Weekly released a similar report on Kim and Kanye, who had isolated themselves along with their four children, North, 6, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2 and Psalm, 11 months. Having to care for her children without any help, the 39-year-old television personality reportedly "finds it frustrating that [Kanye] doesn't ask how she can help with the children."

Kanye was said to have been "focused on creating" lately, leaving him little or no time to help Kim with her children. As a result, the SKIMS founder felt that "all of the parenting duties fall on her." A source told the site, "Kanye is really getting on Kim's nerves."

Earlier that month, PEOPLE reported that Kanye took his children to Wyoming to let his wife "take a break." A source said, "Kanye runs away to his office for a break from work," adding: "He also let Kim take a break last week when he took some of the children to Wyoming. They have taken turns caring for the children." .