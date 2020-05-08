Kenya Moore's latest photo and message makes fans say that if Marc Daly fails to act together, he is a "loser,quot;

Kenya Moore shared a beautiful photo on her social media account and made sure to link it to a really special title. Check out the Kenyan post that managed to impress its IG fans and followers.

‘" A rose with any other name would smell so sweet. " -Shakespeare “They can call you whatever they want but you know who you are. You're a queen. "- Kenya Moore," The RHOA star captioned her photo.

Someone weighed in on the comments and said, "That's correct! They just wish they had your class and grace. Beauty and brains … you are the complete package and they are threatened and jealous."

A follower posted this: ‘Yesss Queen! You are the toughest person there is. Let them fall apart and you stay on your throne. Here are your flowers while you live. Much love ❤️. ’

Another fan told Kenya, "You need to sue Barbie because they clearly made her doll after you!" And someone else also praised her: "A beautiful Queen, well spoken, intelligent, witty and accomplished. They hate it and it shows!"

Someone else said, "Looking like the Barbie vacation my mother gave me at Christmas and I still can't get out of the box 20 years later."

A fan brought in Marc Daly and said this: "Kenya is serving you see here if Marc does not act well, he will be a loser, you are a beautiful black woman @thekenyamoore."

Someone else said to the RHOA star: ‘@thekenyamoore I want you to know that you are fabulous and that no one can change that in you. You are a beautiful aspect that has been brought to this earth to influence the lives of other people that matter to you. Continue to be the lady you are because bigger, better and more joyful things will come your way. Your incredible Kenya !! And I will always admire you. Because you behave with class and human decency with a very high potential. Period. & # 39;

In other news, Kenya shared a really exciting message on her social media account. She is revealing to her fans the empire she is building for her daughter.



