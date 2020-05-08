Ken Buck's aide charged with voter fraud, corruption by Weld County Republican Party Chairman

%MINIFYHTML9e328a684af9a04f9764e67c871b033415%

Weld County Republican Party Chairman has filed a complaint with the local district attorney and the Office of the Secretary of State accusing an assistant to the Republican representative of the USA. USA Ken Buck and three others of electoral fraud and corruption.

The complaint is being reviewed by the Office of the Secretary of State, spokeswoman Betsy Hart said Friday.

It is the second indictment of electoral wrongdoing to touch Buck, who is also the state chairman of the Republican Party, this week. The first related to concerns about Buck putting pressure on a Republican El Paso County official to put a candidate on a primary ballot.

Republican Weld County President William Sander told Up News Info on Friday that an internal audit by the Republican Party found that one person on the electoral committee entered three people as delegates who had not been elected to party committees in March. .

“This is clearly a fraudulent, dishonest, and corrupt act between four long-term Weld County Republicans who they knew best. Their action, had it not been caught, would have deprived the elected delegates of rights, ”Sander wrote in one of the complaints.

Delegates are elected by party members to select the candidates to stand before the voters.

The Post is seeking comments from Buck and the state party, none of which could be immediately contacted.

The complaint does not provide a reason for the alleged actions.

However, Buck's ex-wife, State Representative Perry Buck, is appearing at a disputed Republican primary for commissioner in Weld County, and the assembly / assembly process is one way to get to the ballot. Ken Buck contacted at least three Republicans about his candidacy when the seat became vacant, but Kevin Ross was appointed to fill it until the November election.

Commissioner Scott James declined to discuss the details of his conversation with Ken Buck about the position.

"It would simply be my hope that the man I know had the integrity not to insert himself into a local political career," James told the Post. “The congressman has supported me in the past and I appreciate his support. I would also appreciate it if you let the races run fairly. ”

One of the accused of being improperly appointed delegate, Cody LeBlanc, works as a local representative for the Buck 4th Congressional District office. On his Facebook page, LeBlanc has shared Perry Buck's campaign messages and expressed his support for his candidacy using the hashtags #CaucusForPerry and #PerryForWeld.

He did not return messages seeking comment Friday.

A second person named in the complaint, Todd Sargent, said he attended the party committee where he was elected as a substitute, but did not say if he knew that the committee person, Evelyn Harlan, had listed him as a delegate. Harlan did not return a call seeking comment. Lois Rice, the third possible delegate, declined to comment.

Weld County Sheriff Steve Reams also said he received a call from Ken Buck about the commissioner position, but noted that he already supported Perry Buck for the position.

State Senator John Cooke, R-Greeley, told The Post that he spoke to Ken Buck "but he never asked me to do him any favors."

"I have to admit that he is walking a very fine line because he is his (ex) wife and he is the president of a party," added Cooke.

When told that the delegates were incorrectly named, Buck did nothing, Sander said in a statement.

"While I know a lot of people would like this to be hidden under the rug, I think it is very, very important," he said. “After not getting support at the state level, I felt I had no choice but to file a complaint. You see corruption in our electoral process; the public will not tolerate it. Elected officials will not tolerate it. And frankly, I think it's illegal. "

The timeline for investigating the Weld County allegations is unclear. Meanwhile, Democratic activists are calling for formal discipline from Buck over the El Paso County situation.

In a conference call on April 17, Buck put pressure on Eli Bremer., a chairman of the Republican Party for District 10 of the state Senate, to follow the direction of the central and executive committees and certify that a candidate for the Senate had won a place on the ballot. The candidate, however, did not receive 30% in an assembly vote as required by the state. Bremer told Buck on the call that he was filing that paperwork, but the chair continued to push.

The problem came to court when a Bremer ally filed a friendly lawsuit, and the Denver District Court chief judge ruled that filing the documentation would have been illegal. The Colorado Supreme Court endorsed the decision after it refused to hear the case in a Republican appeal.

The conflict was enough for one of Buck's own party members to question his status as state president, but now others are pressing for legal action. Alan Franklin, political director of left-leaning ProgressNow Colorado, asked the Colorado Office of Fiscal Regulation on Friday to consider whether Buck, a licensed attorney, should be excluded. Buck's comments to Bremer amount to perjury below the corner, Franklin argues.

ProgressNow Colorado CEO Ian Silverii said Buck has engaged in egregious misconduct, citing both the conversation with Bremer and the Weld County case.

"As chairman of the Colorado Republican Party, Buck's blatant disregard for Colorado's electoral law shows that he cannot be trusted in that office," Silverii said. “As a member of Congress, a former Colorado attorney and attorney, subjury perjury like Buck seems to have done in this case is nothing less than disqualifying. It is time for Buck to surrender his legal license and cooperate fully with the investigations that seem imminent today. "

Prominent Denver attorney Stanley Garnett, a Democrat, said state perjury laws are tightly written and rarely prosecuted.

"I would be surprised if anything around this came close to perjury," Garnett said of the Senate District 10 case.

Garnett served as the District Attorney for Boulder County at the same time as Buck served as the District Attorney for Weld County and said the two know each other well, despite being on opposite ends of the political spectrum.

"I don't see anything even close to a crime committed here," Garnett said. "What Ken was doing was carrying out the decision of the Republican Party executive committee on this particular candidate."