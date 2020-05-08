Kelly Rowland shares too much information about her life in the bedroom with her husband Tim Weatherspoon

It seems that Kelly Rowland is using her time during the lockdown due to the current crisis to spill tea mostly on her married life with her husband / manager, Tim Weatherspoon.

The Destiny’s Child singer has participated in several interviews and had a lot of fun on Facebook and Instagram Live with her famous fans.

This week Kelly decided to reveal how she keeps things spicy in the bedroom and she didn't hold back.

Kelly, who has been married for six years and is the mother of one, had a juicy confession about her bedroom life.

Beyonce's bandmate said the following: "When it comes to sex, I say, 'Well, if I have to play dress up and role play, darling, if I need to be Alice tonight and give you a surprise in the middle of the night or something like that has to happen. We spice things up a bit and make it fun. When we met, we had fun. In two years, we will have fun. I think if you stay that close to you, it can always show in your relationship. "

Kelly also discussed going to couples therapy weekly to make sure that divorce is not an option.

She revealed, "Before I got married, I was thinking," Well, if it doesn't work, you just get divorced. (But now,) that's not an option for me. That is not an option for me because I know I have a good man. I know I have someone who loves me unconditionally and we will solve this, we will solve it. Above all, we have faith and we have each other. Marriage means a lot to me. It is something that I consider very sacred. "

Kelly also spoke about her epic music video for the song "Coffee."

She revealed: “The different shades, textures and colors of beauty that exist, and how rich they are, and how united we are as women. That really meant a lot to me too. You see, "I am just one person, but I am even better with other women by my side."

It seems Kelly is at a point where she's really honest about the things in her life.



