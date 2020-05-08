Kelly Clarkson reveals the true cause of the son's speech problem

Instagram

The 38-year-old woman reveals that her four-year-old son had problems with his speech development and that she was genuinely concerned that he had a serious medical problem.

"He had a speech problem because he had this hearing problem when he was a baby," he tells People magazine. "We didn't know. But deep in his ears, he got stuck with a ton of wax where we thought he was almost deaf because he was talking like he was underwater."

Fortunately, the singer and her husband Brandon Blackstock found that the speech problems were fixable, and the family has been working on the problem with a speech therapist through the Zoom conference platform.

"We discovered that it was something simple, but it delayed it almost nine months," he adds. "So we have been working very hard on his speech and he is still doing his speech therapy (sessions) through Zoom. The great milestone for us is that Remy really discovers his own personality and identity, because it has been frustrating for him not to to really vocalize your emotion. "

And now Clarkson is delighted that the efforts have paid off.

She adds: "The fact that he is doing complete prayers now and committing himself fully to us is truly a blessing."