Kelly Clarkson puts her $ 10 million Los Angeles home on the market

Kelly Clarkson is currently quarantined at her "Vintage Valley,quot; ranch in Montana with husband Brandon Blackstock, children River Rose, 5, and Remington Alexander, 3, as well as stepchildren Seth, 13, and Savannah. , 18, during the COVID-19 Pandemic. And it seems Clarkson is so happy to live a quiet, rural life that he decided to sell his house in Los Angeles.

Clarkson moved with his family to Los Angeles from his home in Henderson, Tennessee, when he started filming. Kelly Clarkson's show last year. But according to TMZClarkson put his Los Angeles home on the market earlier this week, and its starting price is just under $ 10 million.

The property listing reveals that the house is 9,839 square feet and has eight bedrooms, nine baths and two half baths.

The Clarkson home is located in the Encino area, in the San Fernando Valley, and has a rustic, industrial vibe that the listing describes as "inspiring and practical." The home features an open floor plan and high beamed ceilings. There is also a gourmet kitchen and a master suite with a fireplace and private patio.

"Combining art, design and functionality, this masterpiece takes everyday life to a whole new level," the listing reads.

Outside the main house, there is a two-level guest house with a full kitchen and two bathrooms. For shoppers who love the outdoors, the property features a pool, an outdoor kitchen with a pizza oven, and a firepit.

Clarkson has been posting frequent updates to his Instagram page in the midst of the blockade and has given his nearly 5 million followers a video of his property in Montana. In a YouTube video, the Thanks to you the singer showed the log cabin of her family's room and the ranch that has bonfires and horse races.

"We literally work almost seven days a week, if not seven days a week, so when we have free time we really like it," Clarkson explained in the video. "It's nice to get into nature … it's nice to come here and sit by the stream and listen to the flowing water and surround all the trees."

Kelly Clarkson said her beautiful ranch is a good getaway for her family, and that it was something she and Blackstock had dreamed of since they were both children. "This is what we would call home," he said. The voice coach.



