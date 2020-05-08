Kehlani and YG don't speak after cheating scandal

Instagram

This comes after Kehlani sparks speculation that her new album & # 39; was good until it was & # 39; It was about YG as a fan says: & # 39; Kehlani's album is really about her and YG & # 39; s toxic sex.

Up News Info –

Kehlani He is currently in press after he released his new album "It was good until it wasn't." Most recently, she joined the co-hosts of "The Breakfast Club" in a virtual interview where they discussed why she and the rapper. YG He decided to separate.

%MINIFYHTML6f46971fc8e3f3691b0a0e6f34819a7e17%

During the interview on Friday, May 8, Kehlani confirmed YG's infidelity rumors by saying she saw "deep" text messages on her phone. He went on to reveal that he was refusing to be with the rapper again despite his attempts to reconcile as he had set some limits early in their relationship.

When asked if he was still in contact with the "BIG BANK" artist, Kehlani replied, "Uh, not really. The last conversation we had was the decision to be, we exist in the same industry and I don't want to have to walk in the room and someone awkwardly says "you know your ex is here" so we both have a strange energy.

Despite that, Kehlani insisted that they don't have bad blood between them. "We are not on any kind of bad terms. I wish him well, he wishes me well. He is nothing but love," he shared.

<br />

%MINIFYHTML6f46971fc8e3f3691b0a0e6f34819a7e18%

This comes after Kehlani sparked speculation that her new 15-song album, released on May 8, was about YG. "YG is shaking after being removed from the new Kehlani album track list," one fan tweeted. "Kehlani's album is really about her and YG's toxic sex," added another.

Kehlani previously explained to Apple Music's "R&B Now with Nadeska" that Duck helped her name her new album. "We went to Canada to finish our album, I always say & # 39; our & # 39; because I fuck with my heavy equipment, as if it were me, my cameraman, my little brother with whom I co-write, my assistants. So, I went to finish the project, and the last day we went with Boi-1da and we ended up going to Drake's house. "

"We're just having a life conversation, talking about early music, talking about what we're both about to do. And then I was just talking about [my] personal life and I was like," Man, yeah, it was good until it wasn't & # 39; he said: & # 39; Say that ** again & # 39 ;, and I said & # 39; Than? & # 39; And he said: & # 39; That's your album & # 39 ;. And I was thinking: 'You might be screwed in' correct & # 39 ;. "