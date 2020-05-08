Katie Miller, wife of Stephen Miller, positive test for Covid-19

%MINIFYHTMLa92eb60af3c9b40da00f7c6885c80f7815%

Vomit bag Welcome to Barf Bag, a daily political recap to help you solve Trump's chaotic news cycle.

Just a day later President Trump The personal valet was reported to be positive for covid-19, it was revealed that another person with inside information from the White House contracted the virus, bringing us closer to the inevitable future in which our elected officials clearly on the hill, a population not particularly known for. their vigor or good health begin to suffer the same fate as the hundreds of thousands of people, most of them of color, who have been left to die unnecessary and lonely deaths.

The person, who was first reported to be a "primary assistant" for Mike Pencehas since been revealed as Katie Miller, the vice president's press secretary. "She is a wonderful young woman, Katie," President Trump said, according to NBC News, during a meeting at the White House. "She hasn't contacted me, she spent some time with the vice president. So she tested positive out of the blue."

But, as NBC also reported, Miller had been to the White House the morning he tested positive, and an unidentified official told the outlet that he had shown "symptoms." At today's meeting, Trump managed to simultaneously manipulate his vocal cords and move his mouth to address the situation: "The tests are perfect," he said, "but something can happen between a test where it is good and then something and everything happens. suddenly … today I suppose for some reason she tested positive. "

Politico has a pretty crude analysis of the situation:

Katie Miller's positive diagnosis increases the risk that, through her and her husband's daily work, A large portion of the upper helpers in the west wing may also have been exposed to the new coronavirus. %MINIFYHTMLa92eb60af3c9b40da00f7c6885c80f7816%

Katie's husband, of course, is Stephen Miller, the architect of the White House's arcane immigration policy. The two were married earlier this year. Trump is close enough to the couple to have attended the wedding. And while I generally hate wishing physical harm to those with whom I disagree, and while I wish Katie a speedy recovery, I am comfortable in getting rid of the objectivity I have here to say, I desperately hope Stephen Miller hires covid-19 .

This is the man who has spent his entire life chasing the idea that the United States diversity is a disease; who washed the white nationalist talking points first through right-wing blogs and then wrote them down in the now president's campaign speeches; who has been "obsessed" with the idea of ​​"consequences" for immigrants; who "He actually enjoys seeing those photos at the border." This is the person who relentlessly hit the idea that the only consequence punishment was to treat children as poorly as the law could alloww. Yes thousands of americans, the vast majority of them black and latinx, they will die every day from the new coronavirus, Stephen Miller should Absolutely understand it too.

Payday loan The chains, the famous columns of the American economy, were some of the latest businesses to remain open during state blockades. Now some are pushing for access to the Small Business Administration loans that lawmakers put forward as a way to keep crucial local stores afloat. the Washington Post have details in Payday money centers, a chain that charges 400% interest rates to customers and has brought the government to court for being "unfairly excluded" from the aid program.

"I find it difficult to understand the difference between my employees who want to enter the fronts of our stores and the employees of the dry cleaners next door," the CEO told the newspaper.

[Washington Post]