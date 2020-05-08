Katie Couric is ruthlessly dragged for making this telling comment about Denzel Washington

It's unclear why, but Katie Couric recently decided to put out a negative story about legendary actor Denzel Washington, where she claimed she felt awkward during an interview with him.

The exchange took place more than 16 years ago, and Denzel made it clear that he did not appreciate being called "Hollywood people."

Many fans turned to social media to defend the filmmaker, who seems to avoid drama and scandals throughout his impressive and long career.

One person defended Denzel saying, "She has too much time on her hands! She should start a garden or something 😂😂, but one thing is certain and two things for sure, she BETTA leaves Denzel alone .❤️"

A second commenter agreed and replied, “She shook herself because she thought Denzel wasn't that guy! I love it when our men stand up and don't back down. "

Someone on Instagram stated, “White women always feel that someone loves them. Good reason because I was dragging * s back to 2004 … with that unnecessary mess … it bothered me that she was bringing this up now … "

Another follower dragged Couric over the comment when he wrote: "They kill me by playing dumb trying to act like they don't want to say anything with their 'loaded' questions."

One observer scoffed: “Katie Couric is not relevant now, or ever has been. She wishes like hell that Denzel would have looked at her; I look forward! She wants her to like the hell Denzel would have shaken her up; Sorry Katie, you were in the company of an "exceptional class of men who believe in reflecting how they live for their ancestors. You were actually in the company of a,quot; MAN "who represents something and doesn't fall in love with anything !!!!! 😭😭😭😭😭😭🤔🤔🤔🤔 I have to laugh because if I'm ever lucky enough to be in Denzel's company, I'm going to get out of my skin, stand on my head, do a cartwheel, snap, turn, and probably jump over a window😭😭😭😭, even if it's not open! 😷😷☺️☺️☺️☺️☺️🎤🎤🎤, with my mask still on !!!. Please leave Denzel alone and go through the door of Back, Matt let you in !!!!! & # 39; & # 39; That Part !!! I love Denzel, don't play! ❤️💚💙💜🔥🔥🔥🔥☺️☺️☺️☺️🤷 🏽‍♀️🤷🏽‍♀️🤷🏽‍♀️ "

In the interview with Denzel, Katie asked him if he was part of the "Hollywood people," and he replied, "I don't know what Hollywood people are in the first place. Hollywood is a city that has some stars on the sidewalk. I don't know anyone there. I'm not from Hollywood. I don't know who they are. "

When she called him "one of those people," he replied, "Ah, there you are. Am I one of those people? Hmmm, it's not that interesting. I'm a human being. My job is to act."

Katie said she saw nothing wrong with the conversation: "I don't think I said anything wrong, and I don't know what happened, maybe she had a bad day." I love and admire him very much. He is one of my favorite actors, but I remember leaving and I was really shocked that he had chased me in a completely strange way. "

