Katherine Schwarzenegger gave Chris Pratt a damn good haircut

Chris Pratt it's social distancing from a "damn good,quot; stylist.

On Friday Jurassic world star documented the haircut at home that his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger gave him, and we must admit that the future mom did an amazing job.

"Here we go! Time to cut it!" Pratt shared on his Instagram stories, along with a selfie of him and Schwarzenegger, who was holding a pair of hair clippers and was ready to tackle his long locks. In his next post, a very impressed Pratt can be seen sporting his smooth new look. "I have to admit it! Very good job from my wife @katherineschwarzenegger. Still feeling himself, he shared another selfie of himself to show off his new cut, writing," #quarantinehaircut ".

Last month, the couple announced that they are expecting their first child together. While talking to E! News, the Parks and Recreation alum, who shares son Jack, 7, with ex Anna FarisI couldn't help but run away The gift of forgiveness Author.