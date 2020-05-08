Kartik Aaryan thanks Imtiaz Ali for his performance in Love Aaj Kal

See this post on Instagram %MINIFYHTMLef191db8760f69bea9d0be8e90d9951a18%

When you dream of being in movies, you act in front of the mirror and nail it all the time, and the world of cinema seems magical. â € ˜Then you get a movie. You see the camera and you're nervous. It is bigger than the suitcase you brought to Mumbai. The bright lights seem to be scolding you for not landing on an inch tape mark and wasting all the time. The early years become trying not to appear nervous. â € ˜Then you get an Imtiaz Ali movie. The moment the story tells, you are drawn into a dream. I don't even remember seeing the camera on his set, he would always be standing wherever he took care of the cut. He was never on the monitor, he was by my side. The lights on the Imtiaz Ali set help you find those tape marks. I never experienced the kind of love and appreciation I received for my performance in Love Aaj Kal, and that too from some of my most respected filmmakers and favorite people in the industry. How ironic that making this film felt effortless! It would scare me to think of doing two characters in one movie. And here, I didn't even realize how well the transition between #Veer and #Raghu was doing me. For an actor, there is no better atmosphere than being in front of that mirror. Imtiaz Ali takes you there. This is why the best performances by so many great actors have been in the Imtiaz Ali movies. Imtiaz Ali director nahi hain, jadugar hain! Thank you sir for giving me the best performance of my career so far. âÂ ¤ï¸Â @imtiazaliofficial #LoveAajKal