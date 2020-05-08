Karisma Kapoor remembers her glorious 90s days

Karisma Kapoor was one of the best actresses during the 90s. The actress demonstrated her mettle at that time and to date, she is loved by millions. Karisma has several memorable characters and songs to her name and she worked with the biggest stars of her career.

Today, Karisma turned to social media to post a throwback image with Akshay Kumar from the 90s and captioned it as: “I don't remember which movie, when or where this photo was taken! But he has great energy @akshaykumar those were the days! # 90 #flashbackfriday ".

Karisma and Akshay are seen wearing completely black outfits. The actress seems free-spirited while posing with Akshay and we loved this click. Karisma, we hope you soon decide to bring back the push on the big screen!



