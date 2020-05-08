Kandi Burruss flaunts a new hairstyle before her birthday

Kandi Burruss showed off a new hairstyle on her social media account. This is just before her birthday, which is May 17. See how Kandi looks in red with this new look.

‘When a bull sees red they start tearing the shit! #TaurusSeason My birthday is coming soon! # May17 Lip is #PrettyPowerful from @kandikoatedcosmetics 💋💄♉️ Part U wig made by @sewjodie with @concealvirginhair, "Kandi captioned her post.

A follower said to the RHOA star: & # 39; I know you are NIGHT ANGEL … you recognized your talent from the first time I heard you & # 39 ;, and someone else said: & # 39; The hair looks good Ciendo Looking slimmer, do you have a quarantine routine that you would like to share?

Someone else also made sure to praise Kandi and posted the following message: Esta This woman can't be wrong! I'm trying to tell you!

Another follower said: Tempo Taurus Season! May 9 Wo Wo !! Happy birthday @kandi ", and someone else posted this:" Beautiful! Our lipsticks always look great on you! "

A fan mentioned Kandi's birthday and said: ‘Kandi, your birthday is coming up the same day as my beautiful daughter. What kind of quarantine party are you planning to have? I know it will be fabulous. I love you girl.

In other news, Kandi recently dedicated a song to her Mama Joyce, making sure the video on her social media account celebrated her mother for Mother's Day. Check out the Kandi fans who managed to impress the fans.

‘I love the @justrl song that you are and since it's Mother's Day week, I dedicate this song to my mother! #YouAreChallenge, "Kandi captioned the post she shared on her IG.

Fans of the RHOA star praised Mama Joyce as if there was no tomorrow in the comments. Kandi fans and followers have always loved Mama Joyce, and they made sure to send her love and kind thoughts all the time.



