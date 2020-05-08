Kandi Burruss announces to fans that this Sunday she and Eva Marcille are honoring mothers everywhere

Kandi Burruss made a really exciting announcement on her social media account for fans. She said that, along with Eva Marcille, she will honor mothers everywhere this Sunday!

‘FOX SOUL MOTHER'S DAY CELEBRATION … THIS SUNDAY we are honoring ALL mothers everywhere! Organized by Eva Marcille and me! Feel the love with appearances by Anthony Hamilton, Kenny Lattimore, Loni Love, Kim Fields and more. Tune in at 11 a.m. EST / 8 a.m. PST with encore presentations starting at 1 p.m. EST / 10 a.m. PST at Www.foxsoul.tv or download the Fox Soul app! "Kandi captioned her post.

Someone brought in the masked singer and said to the RHOA star: ‘Hello Kandi, my favorite wife. I am contacting you from California … I want you to know, I know it was YOU in the MASK SINGER !!! In your Purple and Black 😊❤️ Yes, that was my Kandi, I know that voice anywhere and when you were one if your grandfather's grandfather always knew, you know. "

Another commenter said, "That was my mom's favorite song you sang #donnasummer."

Someone else posted this message: "I've always been a fanatic, but I just saw an episode where you said,quot; It is an important job to accept a child who is not biologically yours and to be able to love him as he is. For me, it's an even bigger task than giving birth to your own children. "I can't speak from a parent perspective, nor from experience, since I don't have children, but I don't think it should be a,quot; task "to love a child. Speaking of the experience as a foster child, if it was a chore to love a child, maybe that child should be loved by someone else. For Mother's Day, I would like to celebrate a little more for mothers who love your foster child, without being considered a chore. Being a parent is a "job,quot; in many ways, but loving a child shouldn't be a chore. "

Another follower said, "We can also honor the fact that you are killing The Masked Singer right now !!!"

A commenter posted this: ‘Oh, I'll be there, thanks for announcing it. What a blessing when we come together. "

Apart from this, Kandi recently uploaded a new episode of her series called Talk about it.



