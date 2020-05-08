Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande take a look at life in quarantine in the music video & # 39; Stuck With U & # 39;

Focusing on the practice of social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the image features many famous friends, including Kendall and Kylie Jenner, and a special cameo by Dalton Gómez.

Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande They are offering a glimpse of his quarantined life in a new music video for "Stuck With U". On Thursday, May 7, the "Yummy" singer and hit maker "7 Rings" debuted their charity song COVID-19, and treated fans with a promo that saw how they spent their time during the shutdown.

Lasting over 4 minutes, the visual begins with clips of famous fans and friends dancing with those with whom they shared the quarantine. Grande then takes over the singing before more fan clips are shown, including one that captures his collaborator Bieber hugged by his wife. Hailey Baldwin as they lay in bed.

Sisters Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, married couple Ayesha and Stephen Curry as much as Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis make brief appearances in the video that also features the likes of Gwyneth Paltrow, Chance of the rapper, Michael Buble and Jaden Smith. However, its climax comes near the end when Grande's new boyfriend Dalton Gomez makes a special cameo.

Hours before the release of the music video, Grande expressed surprise at the Bieber teaser showing "Tiger King: murder, chaos and madness"star Carole Baskin dancing with her husband Howard. "I'm so glad that someone is laughing (emoji for the crying face) at the damn heart attacks I had for this," she tweeted at the time.

"Stuck With U" is a topic that Bieber and Grande worked on in support of the First Responders Children & # 39; s Foundation and SB Projects, an organization founded by their manager Scooter Braun. All proceeds from the song will help fund grants and scholarships for first responders who have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Upon its release, Bieber went to his Instagram account to announce: "#StuckwithU song and video now with my amazing friend @arianagrande. Proceed to support @ 1strcf. Thank you @sb_projects family for this. Proud of this song and this cause I hope everyone likes it. " He added a special note to his collaborator: "Ariana, you are amazing. Happy that this has finally happened."

Grande herself has previously shared her enthusiasm for the charity duo. "I can't fully articulate ……… how happy I am to have waited so long to do this (about the duet). This moment really means so much more than it could have if it had happened otherwise or if it had been any other song, "he wrote in an Instagram post.

"Being able to lend our voices to this project and collaborate on this has been very rewarding and I really love this song very much," he continued. "Grateful to be doing this with my friend and also wanted to express a huge thank you to all the brilliant creatives who worked on this song." She added, "My heart is very full. We are so close and I can't wait for everyone to hear #stuckwithu in a few hours!"