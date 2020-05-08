Jussie Smollett's ex-boyfriend threatens to leak his sex tape

Instagram

Jussie Smollett She is allegedly being extorted by her ex-boyfriend. One of the former lovers of the disgraced actor claims that the former "Empire"Star owes him money and demands that he be paid, or else he will release Jussie's sex tape.

In a screenshot of his text messages obtained by Gossip of the City, the unidentified ex-lover threatens to post a three-minute video of Jussie's sexual activities, if he doesn't pay him until Friday, May 8 at night. .

"Since he wants to play with me," the former lover explains why he wants to expose Jussie. "He owes me money. I knew him for about 6 months." He appears to have arranged a meeting with the 37-year-old actor / singer, although he adds, "Now we would meet at the Mardi Grass Hotel in Los Angeles."

The sex tape has yet to be leaked online, but the site says it has been seen, and that it shows Jussie performing oral sex with said ex-boyfriend.

The ex-boyfriend also claims he has receipts for Jussie's sexual relationship with a rapper, but won't mention who the rapper is.

Jussie has been going down since he was involved in an alleged false attack in January 2019. Although all charges against him were dropped by the State Attorney in March 2019, an investigation into the case was resuscitated, with a special team in charge to handle it. . In February of this year, Jussie was again indicted by a Cook County grand jury on six charges related to making four false police reports.

While he hasn't made any public appearances in months, Jussie recently visited his Instagram page to post a PSA on domestic violence amid orders to stay home. Thanking health workers fighting coronavirus on the front line, he said in the video posted in April: "In our communities, we must remember that our other health problems have not disappeared and, in any case, have magnified. through this".

He went on to highlight two organizations that, according to him, were close and dear to his heart, adding: "Women and children are some of the most vulnerable at the moment," as he noted that orders to stay home can lead to an increase in domestic consumption. violence.

"I am also supporting the Black AIDS Institute, with whom I have been involved since I was 15 years old," she continued, before concluding, "I know it is the strangest moment, but if we are attentive, aware, protective and loving of all our sisters Brothers and brothers non-conforming to gender, we can overcome this together. "