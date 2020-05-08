Judge dismisses Lori Loughlin's attempt to drop charges in college admissions scandal

WENN

The actress from & # 39; Fuller House & # 39; He lost his bid to have the charges against him thrown out of court in the college admission scandal that also sent fellow star Felicity Huffman to prison.

Up News Info –

Actress Lori Loughlin He has suffered a severe blow in his case for admission to college in the US. USA after losing your layoff offer.

The "Fuller House"star and her husband, Mossimo GiannulliThey are among a series of parents accused of trying to get their children elite college places, allegedly bribing education administrators through a bogus charity scheme devised by Rick Singer – the ringleader of the case.

Loughlin and Giannulli's attorneys, along with representatives of their fellow defendants, filed a motion to dismiss all charges against their clients in March 2020, alleging that prosecutors in the United States Attorney's Office are guilty of misconduct.

They alleged that authorities ordered Singer to call "donations" to "donations" made to his organization, but he declined and insisted that most parents initially thought they were making a legitimate donation.

The argument was heard by United States District Judge Nathaniel Gorton, who rejected the allegations of misconduct on Friday, May 8, 2020.

He also denied his efforts to have all FBI recordings declared inadmissible because they insisted that they were obtained dishonestly.

The ruling paves the way for the couple to be tried on October 5.

Loughlin and Giannulli face three separate charges of bribery, fraud, and money laundering.

The dishonored actress made it clear from the day she was arrested in March 2019 that she did not know that the payments were bribes.