Jonas Brothers, Steve Tisch donate $ 500,000 each to the Angelino Card Program, Mayor's Fund – Up News Info

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Friday night that producer Steve Tisch and the Jonas Brothers each donated $ 500,000 to the Mayor's Fund for Los Angeles and the Angelino Card program.

The Mayor's Fund for Los Angeles, according to its website, launched the Angeleno Campaign "to raise $ 10 million to provide direct monetary assistance to Angelenos most in need. We are doing this because those who qualify for federal and state aid may not receive it for weeks or more, and too many, particularly freelancers and immigrants, may not be eligible for many benefits. "

