Jon Hamm, Amy Schumer, Don Cheadle Sign up for the charity poker game

A new star-studded online poker tournament is slated for next weekend to raise money for nonprofits in the midst of the ongoing health crisis.

Edward Norton, Amy Schumerand Jon Hamm They are preparing to take a virtual seat at the table for a new star poker tournament to raise funds for coronavirus relief.

Don cheadle, Bryan Cranston, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Aaron Paul, Twenty one, Michael Cera, Jason Alexander, Jeff garlinand Brad Garrett They have also registered to place their tokens for charity at the Stars CALL For Action event.

Organized by the actor Hank Azaria and screenwriter Andy BellinThe celebrity game will take place on Saturday, May 9, 2020, and top players will win a portion of a $ 1 million prize pool, provided by the PokerStars bosses, which will go to chosen charities.

Donations made during the live event will also benefit officials from the humanitarian agency Care International.

"This event is a great way to combine genuine giving where it's needed with a way to stay home and still connect with people from all over the world," Azaria told Up News Info.com.

"A friendly poker game reminds us of what life used to be like, and we hope to see you back soon. It is a way for people to interact for a good cause and have fun at the same time."

The tournament will start at 2 p.m. ET on the PokerStars Twitch page.

Not the first celebrity poker game to be held for COVID-19 relief: Ben Affleck recruited Matt Damon, Bryan Cranston, Adam Sandler, Tobey Maguire, Adam Levineand Sarah Silverman for the All-In For Feeding America event last month, April 2020, raising $ 1.75 million for the hunger relief organization.